Where to shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite

If you can shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite, then you're demonstrating a level of weapon proficiency that goes beyond the basic spray-and-pray approach. However, before you can start showing off your shooting skills you need to know where to look, as although there are Fortnite Ziplines crisscrossing various areas of the map to provide rapid transit options, only a few of them actually have targets available for you to blast as you ride down the line.

Fortnite quest locations (Image credit: Epic Games) Get to know the Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations, as several quests are taking place at them.

We've seen plenty of similar Fortnite quests over the years involving shooting down targets, and although this Week 2 entry has the added complication of moving along a zipline at the same time, it at least avoids the time limits or accuracy requirements that have made previous challenges that little bit more tricky in Fortnite. As long as your shooting is half-decent and you've equipped a suitable weapon then you shouldn't have any problems, so here's everything you need to know to shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite.

Fortnite shoot targets while ziplining locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

From searching around the island, we've discovered three locations where you can shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite. To access them, ride the lines at the following places then look down:

Between Seven Outpost II and Choppin' Chateau, north of Logjam Junction Between Seven Outpost V and Shroom Chalet, southwest of Rave Cave Above the north side of Chonker's Speedway

There isn't much difference in terms of the set up for these three locations, though as the Chonker's Speedway zipline is right over a POI with lots of buildings below you may be better off avoiding this one, as the other two will be quieter with fewer opponents to interrupt your target practice.

How to shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've arrived at one of the locations detailed above, you now need to shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite. As you ride along the line you'll see three targets below you, and as you need to hit three in total to complete the quest this means you can clear it without having to travel anywhere else. Note that you don't have to hit all three targets in one go, so you can keep moving back and forth along the zipline until they're all knocked down. An assault rifle or SMG is probably the best weapon to attempt this challenge with, as shotguns might not have the range and only an expert marksman could hit a target with a sniper rifle while moving at speed. Pop them all over, and this quest is finished.