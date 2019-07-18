How to link Epic and YouTube accounts for Fortnite drops

You can now get Fortnite Youtube drops if you know how to link your Epic Games and YouTube accounts. With the Fortnite World Cup taking place on the weekend of July 26-28, Epic Games is introducing a new initiative that allows players to earn in-game rewards from watching both the World Cup and Game Jam Hollywood on YouTube. And if you want in, here's how to link your Epic Games and YouTube accounts and get YouTube Drops in Fortnite.

How to connect your Epic Games and YouTube accounts

(Image credit: YouTube)

Linking your account together is simple:

Sign in to YouTube on a web browser and head to your account settings, found by clicking the user icon in the top right corner. Select "Connected Accounts" on the left hand side between Privacy and Watch On TV. Choose Epic Games then click Connect. Sign in to your Epic Games account and voila! The two should be connected.

If you don't see the option to connect an Epic Games account here, don't worry; you've simply turned up too early. This is the first time players will be able to earn Fortnite items through YouTube and as you can see from the above image, the option wasn't there for us, but Epic has confirmed it will be rolled out for everyone before the streams start.

How to earn YouTube Drops in Fortnite

You're probably wondering which events or streams are eligible to earn YouTube Drops for Fortnite, and there's actually two separate events across a four day period. The first is the Game Jam Hollywood, which is a specific Fortnite-themed game jam that takes place in... yep, you guessed it: Hollywood. This is taking place on July 25 at 12:30pm ET/17:30 BST.

Straight after the Fortnite game jam, the Fortnite World Cup is taking place from July 26 - 28. If you tune in for at least 20 minutes each day, you should receive one of the Fortnite Drops, as long as you're watching on YouTube and have your accounts linked.

List of Fortnite Drops

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's four drops available in total, one for each day the promotion is running:

June 25 - Game Jam Spray

June 26 - Game Jam Spray

June 27 - World Cup Spray

June 28 - Red Line Wrap

Epic has also confirmed that more drops will be coming in the "months following the Fortnite World Cup Finals", so it's worth keeping an eye out for any future official Fortnite streams. You can read more about Epic's official announcement on the YouTube Drops here.

