Fortnite Witch Broom locations: How to travel on a Witch Broom in the Fortnitemares event

Fortnite Witch Brooms have arrived as part of the spooky Halloween update, and they're the latest way to get around the island fast. Once you've found one, you can zoom into the air with a cackle, then glide along until your sweeper drops back down to the ground again. If you're tackling the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges then you'll need to take to the skies and travel 100 meters in total, so knowing where to find these flying sticks in Fortnite is a must. Handily, we've been seeking out Fortnite Witch Broom locations so you can go straight to them, so here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard | Fortnite Ant Manor | Fortnite Panther's Prowl | Fortnite Mjolnir | Fortnite Bifrost marks | Fortnite Jennifer Walters' office | Fortnite Sapling Groot | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks | Fortnite Wolverine's trophy | Fortnite Trask Transport Truck | Defeat Wolverine in Fortnite

Fortnite Witch Broom locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To track down Fortnite Witch Broom locations, you want to look out for spooky new haunted shacks which have popped up around the island. We've marked the location of the first one we've found on the map above, which is north of Lazy Lake near the gas station in F5, and we'll update this with more places when we've found them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've reached one of the Fortnite Witch Broom locations, you'll see them poking out of barrels dotted around the shacks. These work in the same way as the fishing rod barrels, so approach one and follow the Search prompt to reveal at least one mythic Witch Broom item. Pick it up to place it in your inventory, then trigger to activate it – this will launch you into the air, before you hop aboard the broom and glide along on it. Travel 100 meters in total while riding on a Fortnite Witch Broom and you can tick that challenge off your list.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack