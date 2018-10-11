Fortnite Timed Trials - where to find them and how to complete them

A familiar Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges has appeared in Season 6 Week 3 - well, familiar if you previously completed the Fortnite timed trials challenge in Season 5 that is. If you're not already aware of how they work, stopwatch icons can now be found in various locations around the map, which spawn a timed trial course when you interact with them. This course is made up of clock icons, which you have to dash through and collect all eight of before the timer runs out and they disappear.

Some of the courses require a generous amount of building to get to all of the icons in time, but others can be done with little more than a quick sprint. Don't worry if you run out of time, as you can just interact with the stopwatch icon again for another go, but be warned that there will be plenty of other players around doing their best to score an easy kill and stop you claiming your reward - attempting to beat them in a 50v50 game mode can really help reduce this risk. Read on, and we'll show you where the timed trials are located and how to complete them.

Fortnite Timed Trials locations

There are five timed trials in total, but you only need to complete three of them to beat this challenge. None of them are particularly tricky, though Tilted Towers and Tomato Temple require the most building.

B4 - Villain’s Lair northeast of Snobby Shores

A small amount of building is required to complete these course, as you drop your way down through the lair. Just make sure you don't miss the icon behind the tree to your left when you start falling.

D6 - Hill south of Tilted Towers, next to the shack

The shack on the hill south of Tilted Towers is where this course starts, though you'll need some materials to build up to the area above it in order to collect all the icons when the trial is triggered.

E8 - Orange bridge south of Shifty Shafts

A nice easy one this - build a couple of ramps up to get on top of the bridge, the just follow along the top of it and drop down the far end to complete the course.

F5 - On the hill west of Dusty Divot

This course is found on the hill to the west of Dusty Divot. Starting in the middle, you'll need to build up to the higher point on the west, then across to the high point to the east and slide down the cliff to collect the final icons.

G4 - Western side of the temple in Tomato Temple

This is probably the trickiest of the timed trials, as it involves building platforms out to both sides of the main temple in Tomato Temple. There's plenty of trees nearby to give you the required materials, so stock up then take a run or two to build your route before completing your best timed dash.

