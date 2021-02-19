Fortnite Street Fighter cosmetics leak online as new portal appears in-game

Fortnite Street Fighter cosmetics have leaked online and a crossover portal has been spotted in-game, so an official reveal is likely coming very soon.

This has been one of the most in-depth Fortnite leaks in recent memory. As Eurogamer spotted, Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR first shared a short clip of assets for a currently unannounced portal coming to Fortnite. Portals have become Epic's go-to way to introduce crossover content into the Fortnite universe, and this one in particular seems to come with the Suzaku Castle background from Street Fighter 2 plus a dead ringer for Ryu's theme song.

Twitter user Guille_GAG added more fuel to the fire with a leaked screenshot of Chun-Li and Ryu skins bound for Fortnite, and it all came together in a newly leaked short from Youtuber FortnitePook707. In it, Chun-Li and Ryu are plucked from an arcade cabinet and sucked into the Fortnite universe. They also shared a short clip of two emotes apparently coming in the crossover: the Hyakuretsukaku flurry kick for Chun-Li, and Ryu's iconic Shoryuken.

Epic hasn't officially announced these cosmetics or other Street Fighter content, but given the breadth of leaks coming in, all of this will likely become official sooner rather than later. I wouldn't be surprised if we see the Fortnite Street Fighter cosmetics arrive in the next two weeks or so, especially with players now finding the new portal in-game, as this video from iantothemax (spotted by Kotaku ) shows.