When does Fortnite Season 3 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 3 start is a question only the keenest of players will be asking at this early stage of the season in progress, as well as thinking about what the next theme could be for the Season 3 Battle Pass. We weren't expecting big changes from Fortnite going into the current season, especially with the lack of hype from the developers, but then Epic dropped a huge surprise on all of us with Fortnite building removed initially from the battle royale before becoming a separate Zero Build mode. If that wasn't enough excitement for you and you're already looking to the future for what's next from Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 3, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does Fortnite Season 3 start in Chapter 3? The Fortnite Season 3 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 2 Battle Pass will end on June 3, 2022. This means that the Fortnite Season 3 start date will most likely be around Saturday June 4, 2022, but there may be some downtime for the transition, and it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 3?

After such a big shift to Chapter 3 and the island being flipped over, we didn't think there was going to be much of a change going into Season 2, especially with no official announcements being made by Epic in the run up to the switch over. Then all of our expectations were subverted when they removed building to completely change the meta, bringing in Zero Build mode as a permanent fixture! Based on that, pretty much anything could change for Fortnite Season 3, though we expect the outcome of the current battle between the Imagined Order and the Seven will have a strong bearing on what happens next.

How much will the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass cost?

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in June 2022.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 3 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!

