Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons: What items have been added for Season 2

As usual, Epic have taken the start of the new season as an opportunity to rearrange the arsenal available to players, which means we can now get our hands on Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons, though there are also some familiar armaments that have been consigned to the vault. Even if you've only briefly dipped your toe into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 you may have have spotted some fresh items appearing, though it's bound to take more than a handful of Fortnite matches to stumble across them all by chance. Read on, and we'll tell you what Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons to look out for, and well as which one are now locked away in the vault.

Fortnite new weapons and items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Brutus' Minigun

Meowscle's Peow Peow Rifle

Midas' Drum Gun

Skye's Assault Rifle

TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow





Creepin' Cardboard

Decoy Grenade

Keycards

Each of the five Agency Bosses has their own custom weapon, which is of Mythic rarity and aptly coloured gold – you'll need to eliminate that particular boss if you want to acquire their weapon for the match. Aside from those custom weapons, there's a Creepin' Cardboard box you can hide and move around in to avoid Henchmen, a Decoy Grenade to spawn a copy of yourself that distracts nearby enemies, and Keycards which open Fortnite vaults to let you access the multiple loot chests hidden inside.

Fortnite unvaulted weapons and items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Boom Bow

Drum Gun

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed SMG

Suppressed Sniper

Tactical AR





Grappler

Remote Explosives

We're not quite sure yet if the Boom Bow and Drum Gun have only returned for the Agency Bosses listed above, or if they've appearing separately as well. There are plenty of suppressed weapons making a return, which fits in with the stealthy spy theme, and the powerful Heavy Sniper Rifle and Tactical AR expand the arsenal further. The return of the Grappler allows for speedy traversal, while Remote Explosives can be used to lay traps and deal large damage.

Fortnite vaulted weapons and items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Bolt-Action Sniper

Certain rarities of Rocket Launcher

Certain rarities of SMG





Damage Traps

Sadly we do have to say goodbye to some Fortnite weapons being vaulted for the time being, though thankfully other variants of the sniper rifle have been unvaulted to replace the Bolt-Action Sniper, and only some of the Rocket Launcher and SMG rarity are being locked away. Possibly the biggest surprise is the removal of Damage Traps, though perhaps players can use Remote Explosives instead to catch out opponents.

We'll keep an eye on any other Fortnite weapons being added or removed as the season progresses, and will update this guide accordingly.

