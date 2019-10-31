Fortnite gas pump locations: Where to destroy gas pumps in different matches

There have been a number of changes made recently to the way things work in the game, and one of them is that Fortnite gas pumps now ignite and explode when shot. This means that gas stations are particularly dangerous places for players to hang out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, as a few bullets from opponents can now make the whole place go up in flames. For one of the Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges you need to destroy gas pumps in different matches, which means knowing where to find gas stations in Fortnite is a real bonus. We've been out and tracked down every one the Fortnite gas pump locations, so all you need to do is visit and blow them up.

Fortnite gas pump locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've found six different gas stations containing Fortnite gas pumps, which we've marked on the map above. These are in the following locations:

A5 - west of Holly Hedges

- west of Holly Hedges D4 - north side of Salty Springs

- north side of Salty Springs D2 - east side of Pleasant Park

- east side of Pleasant Park E2 - south of Craggy Cliffs

- south of Craggy Cliffs F5 - south of Frenzy Farm

- south of Frenzy Farm G4 - east of Frenzy Farm

How to deal any damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pumps in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Previously for this challenge, you needed to deal any damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pumps. Thankfully that has subsequently been recognised as being overly difficult to complete, so now all you need to do is destroy gas pumps in three different matches. Shoot, smash, or otherwise explode those pumps and you're good to go!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2