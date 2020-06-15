It looks like Fortnite is getting a first-person mode

It sure does look like Fortnite is getting a first-person mode soon. As shared on Twitter, one player might've been given a sneak preview into the upcoming mode during today's long-awaited Doomsday event.

This guy's event GLITCHED and gave him First Person Mode! 👀@justinchad109yt pic.twitter.com/4XusAydNz6June 15, 2020

As you can see, the first-person "glitch" seems to be a fully-functioning feature without any adverse impact on movement or gunplay. Of course, it's possible that there's some other explanation, but the most likely one is that Epic is working on implementing an option for first-person perspective in Fortnite Battle Royale.

It wouldn't be without precedent - Fortnite Save the World has had a first-person option for some time now. If we had to wager a guess, Epic could be adding the feature as a completely separate game mode, perhaps without the crafting elements of the normal third-person mode. Or, like Save the World, a simple switch in the settings menu could toggle on and off the first-person mode. Nothing's been announced by Epic quite yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.

At long last, today's apocalyptic event has kicked off Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 , and Fortnite will never be the same. Along with potentially leaking a first-person mode, the event also brought the massive storm that circles the map and herds players together is now entirely underwater. It's not clear yet if it's a temporary event feature, but for now the Fortnite Battle Royale map looks fundamentally different, and far more terrifying for anyone with a fear of open water like me.