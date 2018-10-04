Fortnite Corrupted Areas - where to find them and how to visit them

There have been plenty of changes to the island in Fortnite Season 6, with one of the biggest being the addition of Corrupted Areas in locations where the purple cube dropped runes during Season 5. One of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 2 involves visiting all of the Corrupted Areas on the map, though you can do this cumulatively over a number of matches. Sometimes one of the areas will have the Loot Lake Mansion hovering above it, while a glowing beam of light indicates where the floating island will be moving next.

To beat the challenge, you need to visit all seven of the Corrupted Areas, which are also where you can find the Fortnite Shadow Stones required to tick off another of the challenges for using them in three different matches. They're not particularly difficult to find as you can see them on the map screen, but to be clear we've marked all of them below, as well as showing the individual locations for each one.

C4 - Southwest of Pleasant Park

C7 - Between Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts

F8 - Northwest of Fatal Fields

F6 - Southwest of Dusty Divot

F3 - South of Lazy Links

H4 - Southwest of Wailing Woods

H6 - South of Retail Row

