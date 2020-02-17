Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 teasers are appearing in the real-world with mysterious phone messages

Mysterious teasers have started appearing in real world locations for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 , which is set to start this Thursday on February 20.

According to reports from players around the world, teasers have so far been spotted in Brazil, Japan, France, and the US, with video advertisements and billboards in various locations. One teaser spotted in a metro station in Sao Paulo shows a poster with a gold handprint smeared over Fortnite , along with some words that get blocked out in gold and a phone number.

In the past few hours, several teasers for Season 2 have been found worldwide! Some of them even have a phone number attached. 🔥A voice will tell you this when you call it:- "Yes sir"- "The agents were called"- "Card to access the safe purchased"pic.twitter.com/0mK5vnUVTIFebruary 16, 2020

After ringing the phone number, the response in Portuguese roughly translates to "Yes, Sir. The agents were called. Card to access the safe acquired." What this refers to remains to be seen, but many are already theorising that the mention of a safe may relate to the vault.

During a Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 event last year, a vault was uncovered under Loot Lake, allowing players to access a variety of different weapons and items. Everything has been sealed away since, but this teaser may hint that we'll once again be able to gain access to vaulted goodies.

Curiously, a US version has now surfaced online that makes mention of an "oil rig operation," which could hint at a new location on the map, or some kind of upcoming event. As with any teaser, everything is very vague, but it's exciting to try and work out what it all means in the build up to the new season.

Interestingly, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the gold blocks you can see covering words at the bottom of the poster also look just like the blocks that cover certain words on Epic's official Chapter 2 release date post. The gold hand print has also appeared on Fortnite's official social media channels, seemingly confirming its relation to the upcoming season.

Video of the US Teaser Number: pic.twitter.com/05q1okjI9WFebruary 16, 2020

Gold is definitely the biggest factor here, and while we don't yet know what role the shiny metal will play in the new season, there have already been some interesting theories and leaks. Dataminers also recently found code for gold furniture and recent leaks also show a golden umbrella which may be coming in the new season. Leaks also recently appeared showing Oro, a legendary skin with the description "Golden treasure, an eternal obsession." The plot thickens.

Rumours have been circulating that the gold theme of all of these teasers may hint that gold will be a new building material in the new season. Some have even suggested that the gold bars aren't covering words but are instead simply teasing that gold bars are coming to Fortnite. While that might be quite a stretch, I have to give kudos to the theory - it's certainly thinking outside of the box, and the gold handprints just add the idea.

Fortnite isn't the only game with a second season, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 recently launched.