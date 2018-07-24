Fortnite birthday event is live now, complete with new challenges, rewards, and the best Battle Bus ever

The Fortnite birthday celebration is now live and so are the associated challenges. And don't worry, they involve cake. To commemorate Fortnite's very first birthday, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, simply called Fortnite's 1st birthday celebration. But it's not just a little birthday bash that Epic is hosting for the first Fortnite Birthday Celebration, as there are presents for everyone, providing you complete a selection of Fortnite Birthday Challenges of course! Because what's cake without a sprinkling of challenges, eh?

All 10 Fortnite birthday cake locations

The Fortnite Birthday Celebration event has started and runs until approximately 9am Tuesday, August 7. The Fortnite Birthday Celebration challenges are as follows:

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! emoticon

Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray

Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000XP

Complete all three challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling

And the rewards don't end there either, because with each challenge you complete, you'll unlock a slice of the birthday cosmetic set, which includes the amazing Birthday Cake Back Bling, the emoticon and the spray. Sadly not the sprinkle suit in the image of this article, because that's purely for Save the World. SAD FACE.

For those who also dabble in a touch of Save the World, there's also a birthday questline and the opportunity to earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero, and tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas that contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).

July 24 is actually the one year anniversary of Fortnite Save the World's launch, rather than the Battle Royale mode, which didn't arrive until September last year. However, we're not complaining when we get free stuff. Pass me that party bag, good sir!

