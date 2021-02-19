For Honor is ringing in its fifth year with Shovel Knight content

For Honor is celebrating its fourth anniversary and ringing in another year of content by crossing over with Shovel Knight.

Until March 4, you can take advantage of Shovel Knight-themed outfits, emotes, and executions in For Honor. There's the Shovel Drop Emote, which you can grab for 10,000 Steel ($10 worth of in-game currency); and three themed outfits, which come with their own ornaments, mood effects, symbols, and more for 15,000 to 20,000 Steel each. You can check out some of the crossover content in the above trailer, which admittedly is a pretty amusing juxtaposition.

Following the Shovel Knight crossover event, For Honor's Year of the Covenants kicks off on March 11. Ubisoft says we'll learn more about Year 5 Season 1 content soon, but the next year will bring four themed seasons with new customization items, two new Heroes, in-game events, and a Battle Pass for each season. One of the new Heroes will be added in Year 5 Season 2, while the other will join the game for Season 4.

Even though Shovel Knight has cropped up in loads of different games; including Smash Bros. Ultimate as an assist trophy, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Yooka-Laylee; it's still surprising to see the character cross shovels with samurais and Vikings in For Honor. It should be interesting to see if any other crossover events are coming to Fortnite - Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Eivor would surely be right at home in For Honor (you can have that one, Ubisoft).

