First Witcher season 2 image shows new armour for Henry Cavill’s Geralt

The first images from The Witcher season 2 have been officially released by Netflix – and they feature a slightly new look for Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

I’ll give you a second to grab a glass of water. Ready? Here’s how Geralt looks in season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Compare and contrast to the first images from The Witcher season 1. It’s like night and day. Even better for those who complained about the Nilfgaardian armour previously is that it looks like the production values and budget have skyrocketed. Gone is the studded armour and more lightweight gear. In its place, The Witcher season 2 armour (at least for Geralt) is bigger, bulkier, and has something that can only be described as having abs on abs.

Perhaps it even hints at some more combat-heavy action for Geralt come the new season – which is set for release in 2021.

A leshen has already been rumoured to be one of the monsters lurking in the shadows, while Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju will be playing the man-turned-monster, Nivellen. So don’t expect the chestplate to be unscathed throughout the upcoming eight episodes.

There’s even a new synopsis for the upcoming season, courtesy of Netflix: "Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher season 2, meanwhile, is currently filming after being production was halted following the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also recently had to recast the incoming Eskel after the original actor was forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. At least we’ll still have Geralt. And his thicc armour.

