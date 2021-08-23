First look at R.L. Stine's spooky Just Beyond adaptation for Disney Plus

New images for the upcoming Disney Plus adaptation Just Beyond have arrived online, offering a first look at the spooky show, which Bloody Disgusting reports is set to debut on the streamer this fall.

The anthology series is based on the BOOM! Studios comics by celebrated children's scribe R.L. Stine, whose Fear Street novels were recently adapted into a Netflix movie trilogy.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombie's Seth Grahame-Smith will write the small-screen adaptation and act as showrunner for its eight-episode run, with The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb set to direct two episodes. Each episode of the show introduces a new character and a brand new story, with themes ranging from supernatural horror to alternate dimensions.

This first batch of images showcases the cast of characters set to debut in the anthology, including McKenna Grace, who starred in Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House, Annabelle Comes Home, and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Little Fires Everywhere's Lexi Underwood and Megan Stott, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Nasim Pedrad.

In the photos one character wears a Goosebumps shirt, another popular Stine series from the '90s with a new live-action series in development, suggesting Just Beyond will also exist in the same world as Goosebumps. It's safe to say Stine's works remain a go-to for adaptation right now, with this writer keeping her fingers crossed for an MCU-style Fear Street anthology series .

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Grahame-Smith last year when the series was first announced. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them."

Until Just Beyond arrives this fall