First Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario items are live, with more to come later

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover with Super Mario is now live in the former game with the launch of the new 1.8 update.

Once you've downloaded update 1.8 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is available everywhere today on February 25, you'll have access to new Super Mario-themed items. When you check your mailbox after installing the update, you'll find the Mushroom Mural wallpaper waiting for you, which turns your house wall into a Mario course.

However, the rest of the special Super Mario crossover items aren't going live for New Horizons players until next month on March 3. At this point, Nintendo will begin to gradually roll out the new items, which will continue to arrive all throughout the coming month.

Contained within the crossover items are new outfits, resembling Mario, Luigi, and Peach, as well as special warp pipes. Once these pipes have been purchased, you can place two of them anywhere on your island for a quick shortcut between the two locations, just like you would in a normal Mario level.

This is all part of the ongoing celebrations for Mario's 35th birthday. Last year, Nintendo revealed plans to celebrate the big anniversary of the Italian plumber, featuring a game collection called Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a limited-time battle royale game called Super Mario Bros. 35, and much more.

