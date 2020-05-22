Final Fantasy 14 is currently free on PS4

Square Enix has made the Starter Edition of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn free to download until Tuesday, May 26, and once it's stored in your library it's yours to keep. And just to sweeten the deal, you also get a 30-day subscription for free, making the game completely free-to-play for the next month.

📢 The #FFXIV Starter Edition is available on PlayStation Store for FREE until May 26! 🎁🎮 https://t.co/No7tfirhcD pic.twitter.com/NxQ7IEp6unMay 22, 2020

The Starter Edition is usually $20, so take advantage of this deal while you can if you're looking for a massive, highly-active, and continuously-updated MMORPG. Consistently ranked among the best MMORPGs to play in 2020, Final Fantasy 14 has fully blossomed from the weird, buggy mess it was at launch - the aptly-named Realm Reborn is a gorgeous, emotional, and flat-out engaging online experience. With that said, the Starter Edition of Final Fantasy 14 doesn't include the three major expansions, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, so you'll need to pick those up separately if you enjoy the free trial.

Sadly, Final Fantasy 14 hasn't escaped the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The next update, which was scheduled to go live mid-June, has been delayed indefinitely as the developers adjust to working from home. Thankfully, there's more than enough there now to give new players (literally) hundreds of hours of play.

