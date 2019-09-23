FIFA 20 First XI SBC: A cheap solution to complete the Squad Building Challenge

When you reach the end of the Hybrid Leagues set of challenges, you'll be faced with the most difficult one of the lot: The FIFA 20 First XI SBC. For this, you need exactly 11 different leagues and a minimum of eight rare players, it must be gold, and you need 100 chemistry. You can end up spending a considerable chunk of your FIFA 20 bank if you don't know the most cost-effective way of doing it, so read on for our FIFA 20 First XI SBC solution.

FIFA 20 First XI SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

A word of warning: you need players with loyalty in order to complete this SBC. If that sounds like a foreign language to you and you've never encountered loyalty before, make sure you check out our FIFA 20 loyalty glitch guide which explains in detail exactly how to get it and what it is.

The FIFA 20 First XI SBC set me back exactly 14,000 coins, but for the Rare Players Pack (worth 50,000 coins) it's more than worth it. Hernani is the only player that will set you back more than 2,000 coins, and one important thing to note is that Silva – the player in goal – is actually a striker. Here's the full FIFA 20 First XI SBC solution:

GK: A. Silva [GER 1/Portugal] - 600 coins (Actually a striker)

RB: D. Dalot [ENG 1/Portugal] - 1,100 coins

CB: I. Fernandes [TUR 1/Portugal] - 1,200 coins

CB: R. Dias [POR 1/Portugal] - 1,100 coins

LB: Vieirinha [GRE 1/Portugal] - 1,000 coins

CDM: R. Sanches [FRA 1/Portugal] - 1,600 coins

RM: Hernani [SPA 1/Portugal] - 2,600 coins

CM: J. Mario [RUS 1/Portugal] - 1,000 coins

CM: M. Veloso [ITA 1/Portugal] - 1,100 coins

LM: Bruma [NED 1/Portugal] - 1,100 coins

ST: D. Sousa [CHN 1/Portugal] - 1,600 coins

Total: 14,000 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.