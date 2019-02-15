Far Cry New Dawn music player locations - How to bring the beat back to Hope County

There are a few collectibles in Far Cry New Dawn, but none will add to the ambience of the world as much as this one. Someone's lost 10 Far Cry New Dawn music players, which you can collect to earn yourself a sweet trophy or achievement (depending on your platform of choice), but also add a new song to your Survivor Radio. Nothing breaks the silence of the post-apocalypse world like a good tune, eh? Thankfully, each one will announce its nearby presence with a melody of its own, so you'll know when there's one nearby. Plus, of course, we've found all of the Far Cry New Dawn music players already, and can guide you straight to each one. I would advise having a tier 2 Timber on your side as well, as he'll be able to show you the rough area where the music player is hiding too. We all need help now and then, right?

Far Cry New Dawn review | Far Cry New Dawn tips | How to unlock Timber the dog in Far Cry New Dawn | How to unlock Horatio the boar in Far Cry New Dawn | How to unlock Far Cry New Dawn fast travel | Far Cry New Dawn best Guns for Hire | How to get Far Cry New Dawn circuit boards | Get Far Cry New Dawn perk points fast | Earn Far Cry New Dawn ethanol fast | Far Cry New Dawn photographs locations | How to find Far Cry New Dawn Joseph Seed | Far Cry New Dawn ending explained | How to find your Far Cry 5 character in Far Cry New Dawn

How to start the Audiophile questline in Far Cry New Dawn

You just need to find one of the music players to trigger the Audiophile mission, which tasks you with finding 10 Far Cry New Dawn music players, so we'll start with the one closest to Prosperity and continue northwards up the map from there. Let's get started:

1. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Banbury Woods

You'll find the first Far Cry New Dawn music player in Banbury Woods, just a little north of Prosperity. It's on a shelf inside one of the buildings, and it's particularly easy to find if you play through the Bean specialist mission.

There's a small shack near where he stands at the last section of the quest, that's hidden behind some breakable boards that you need to smash through.

The music player is on a shelf inside, next to a safe and some crafting materials.

2. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Big Mike's Dale

Big Mike's Dale is more of a hovel nowadays, but it's situated over on the south side of the map, along the shoreline that runs out east from Prosperity. Or is it? To the east of the building itself, you'll find a yellow hatch in the ground, almost hidden by some trash bags.

Go down inside the hatch and you'll see where Big Mike's really been hiding out this whole time.

The music player is on the desk, just up and to your right inside the underground shelter.

3. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Fillmore's Hovel

Over to the very east of the map, you'll find a location charmingly known as Fillmore's Hovel. Really paints a picture of grandeur, right? Oh gosh, it really is a hovel isn't it… Anyway, somehow there's another vault door in the ground here, just to the east of the actual abode.

Turns out the hovel is actually quite well established, complete with laundry room somehow, as you'll see when you head down into the underground vault.

Plus, you'll immediately see the music player on the edge of the bed.

4. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Near Deadgas Crossing

Interestingly, this music player isn't nearby any other named landmark on the map, but the closest place to it is Dead Gas Crossing. However, the actual player is along the road to the east, at the southernmost point of the little teardrop-shaped lake.

At this point of the lake there's actually a short jetty with a hut at the end.

To actually get inside though, you'll have to go around the water side of the hut and grapple in through the window.

Once you've done that, you'll see the music player on the small bookcase inside.

5. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Frobisher's Memory

Just north of the last teardrop lake is another, much smaller, teardrop lake, and at the southern point is a location called Frobisher's Memory. Now, this is actually a small cave system that looks like this from the outside:

Head inside until you reach the lit up area - watch out for the snake - until you see a small settlement, complete with washing line. Look over to the left and you'll see some of those telltale blue ropes suggesting there's another level slightly higher up.

Climb up there and you'll find the woman's son has made his own little den on the ledge.

The music player is on the little table in between his long-abandoned stuff.

6. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Surgey's Place

You'll need to head downstream from the broken railway bridge with all of the scattered containers, which lies along the river that cuts the map almost in two. Walk down the western bank along the small road/old railway line there, and you'll find a location called Surgey's Place. It's no more of a collection of railway cars, but there's one that's gone some boards protecting some goodies within.

Smash through these and you'll find some more boxes and loot inside.

The music player is just sitting on a crate waiting for you to listen to it.

7. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Sein's Sanctuary

Up in the western foothills of the mountain to the east of the map, is a location called Sein's Sanctuary. It was once someone's home, but that was before the Highwaymen got there. Head through the house and out to the garden beyond.

Just beyond the vegetable patches is a boarded up hole that you can smash through.

The music player is just lying on the rocks below. I don't even want to think about who this used to belong to. Poor kid.

8. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Rotgut Pass

Doesn't this location just make you feel hungry? No? Me neither. Rotgut Pass is to the east of the map, near where the land makes a U-shape, which some of you may know is the prison - aka the Bullet Farm. Well, over at Rotgut Pass, you'll find a weapons table and a small house, half sunken into the earth. Head around the back of the house, and you'll see a couple of fridges in the yard, but also an open window you can sneak through.

Inside you'll have to pick the locked door in order to gain access to the room itself.

Inside are three toilets. You'll have to smash through the boards protecting the middle one, but don't even worry about the Out of Order one. No-one deserves that.

The music player is on a small shelf inside that middle cubicle.

9. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Forgotten Barracks

Head over to the Forgotten Barracks, which lies in the north-eastern foothills of the mountain to the east of the map. It's not much of a fortress though, but rather a cute home that's overground with flowers. Head through the door that's almost hidden by some shrubbery.

Straight ahead of you, you'll see a half-broken box with some components on top. Take the Barracks Key that's inside. You'll need this to open the locked door to your left.

You'll need this to open the locked door to your left. Inside that room the music player is on the chest of drawers straight in front of you.

But, you might also want to read the note on the bunk bed.

Turns out this is where Ethan was born. The Father's son. The pain in your butt. Was this the music he listened to in the womb?

10. Far Cry New Dawn music player location - Tombwater

The last music player is on the mainland just below where the bunker island is connected by a bridge. This location is called Tombwater, which feels appropriate, and is basically made up of a single building. Head inside here, find the locked door at the rear and pick the lock.

After this, head inside to collect your various loot.

The music player is just balanced on the edge of the sink inside.