Fallout 76 Vending Machines Guide: How to take part in player trading

Fallout 76 trading is finally possible via Fallout 76 vending machines that let you sell items to other players. They're automatic, so you just load them up, set a price, and wait for the caps to roll in. And they act as fast travel points so you might even get a round the map a little easier.

Using the new Fallout 76 vending machines lets you take advantage of player trading to clear out your stash, or craft items to sell. Either way you make some money and someone gets a shiny new gun, a stimpack or something else really useful. If want to go all in you can have up to four vending machines active at a time, but even one is a chance to earn a little on the side.

If you want to know how they work and how best to Fallout 76 vending machines then read on.

How to use vending machines in Fallout 76

If you're ready to start your new career as a wasteland salesman, first head over to your C.A.M.P. Open up your crafting menu and you'll find the vending machine in its own tab. It costs very little steel and wood to craft it, so don't worry about that.

You can place up to four of these machines before you hit the limit, so the more the merrier if you've got lots of kit to sell. Once you've staffed it with items (30 items per machine) you can power it up and invite the rest of the server to come and peruse your wares.

When you power up your machine this opens up the ability for other players to teleport to it, who can also read what you're selling by hovering over your vending icon on the world map.

You set the prices for the items in the vending machine, but Bethesda will always take a 10% cut, with you taking home the rest of the split. You'll get a little notification when somebody swings by and makes a purchase, but be careful to watch your earnings.

If business is booming, keep in mind that you can't earn anymore caps over 25,000 with this system, so if you're making lots of money, be careful, or you'll end up making trades with no return.

Also, when you craft a vending machine make sure its near a player hub with a free fast-travel point nearby, as that will naturally drive more players to your stall, as they won't have to pay to visit it. Isolating yourself in the mountains is still bad for business in the post-apocalypse!

After you've finished setting up your new business, if you want to use the vending machine of another player for shopping, all you have to do is fast travel to it by clicking on the map icon. Make sure to check they have what you need first by hovering over it, and of course, be vigilant, it might be a trap!

Fallout 76 power armor | Fallout 76 patch notes | Fallout 76 mutations | Fallout 76 mothman | Fallout 76 tips | Fallout 76 CAMP tips | Can you play Fallout 76 single player | Fallout 76 perk cards | How to build the best Fallout 76 CAMP | Fallout 76 map | How to get Two Shot Explosive guns in Fallout 76