Fallout 76 Legendary vendor is arriving a week early - here's your first look at her inventory

The Legendary vendor described in the latest Fallout 76 patch notes is coming to Fallout 76 a week ahead of schedule. Purveyor Murmrgh (not a typo) will now arrive carrying a bundle of Legendaries on Thursday, May 16, Bethesda said in a new post .

The Purveyor, as she's been dubbed - presumably because Mole Miner names are really hard to say - deals exclusively in Legendaries using the new Legendary Scrip currency. You can obtain Legendary Scrip by scrapping unwanted Legendary items at the Exchange Machines which are now available at Train Stations. The Purveyor herself will be found at the Train Station in Berkeley Springs.

Ahead of the the Purveyor's arrival, Bethesda shared a screenshot showing what her inventory will look like. She'll sell one-, two-, and three-star variants of Legendary armor, melee weapons, and ranged weapons, each with their own price point. Unsurprisingly, weapons are more expensive than armor. You can also pay a slightly above-average fee for "Murmrgh's Mystery Pick," which is presumably a totally random Legendary of any tier.

Random really is the word. As Bethesda explained, "while you will always receive an item that fits the type and star-rating you’ve selected, its attributes will be decided at random." Judging from the screenshot above, the type of weapon or armor you receive - could be a pistol, could be an energy rifle - will also be left to chance. It's also unclear what level the Purveyor's Legendaries will drop at. Hopefully they scale to your character level. That said, the Purveyor should still make obtaining the perfect Legendary a less tedious and more direct process.

