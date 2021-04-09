You can now watch the extended version of Zemo’s dance in Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Baron Zemo actor Daniel Brühl promised it was out there somewhere. Now, it’s a reality: Marvel has released the extended deleted scene of Zemo dancing in Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The original trip to the coastal Madripoor – and its dancefloors – saw Zemo cut loose and put in some awkward dad dancing movies for a split-second in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3.

The extended cut – or Zemo Cut, as some fans have branded it – is slightly longer, clocking in at 30 seconds of cringeworthy shape-cutting.

Brilliantly, we only saw a fraction of Zemo (and Brühl) boogeying on down. The longer version of the clip begins with what was originally part of the episode, an awkward arm locomotion, before spiralling into something much more. You taking notes? The post-pandemic clubs will be filled with people doing the Zemo: a shoulder shuffle, followed by a a spinning finger movement, and all topped off by the piece de resistance of a clap – all in time to the beat, natch.

For those who simply can’t get enough of Zemo dancing in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel has also blessed us with a one-hour loop of the routine.

On the moment itself, Bruhl told EW, "[That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves."

Now we’ve seen it all of its glory, we can certainly say some steam was let off. Snacking on Turkish Delights must give you some serious energy.

