Exclusive: The Russos say they’re done with the MCU for the foreseeable future after Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame isn’t just a farewell for some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The Russo Brothers, who have been the guiding hand across several Marvel epics including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, will also be seeing their goodbyes. However, Anthony and Joe Russo have also revealed what comes next in their career – and it involves a team-up with a fellow MCU alumni.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” confirms Anthony Russo in an interview with GamesRadar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies.” But, as is always the case with comic book movies, things aren’t always so definitive: “It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

If this really is the end, it’s a fitting departure for the director duo who elevated the MCU to new heights. There aren’t many fans out there who would choose to leave out any of the Russos’ quartet of Marvel flicks from their overall top five superhero films, that’s for sure.

Yet, of course, the show must go on. And that includes the Russos themselves moving on to other projects. If you’re keen to follow their career from now on (and, hey, while you’re here, definitely check out some of their older work on Community and Arrested Development), Anthony Russo offered up a little tease.

“We’re going to shift gears and direct a much smaller movie this summer with Tom Holland called Cherry, which is loosely based on a real story about a veteran of the Iraq War, who suffers from PTSD… gets a heroin addiction and ends up robbing banks to sustain that addiction.”

For more on our spoiler-free interview with the Russos, including why they included fake scenes in trailers for Endgame and Infinity War, as well as who *really* knew about the final scenes of Endgame before release (it’s more people than you might think!), then be sure to watch our full sit-down with the pair above.

So, the Russos won't be behind the camera in any of these new Marvel movies, but there's still plenty to look forward to in the MCU's future.