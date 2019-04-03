EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reteam in this exclusive Men in Black: International image

There were many things to like about Thor: Ragnarok, and chief among them was the chemistry between unlikely allies Thor and Valkyrie, aka Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Well, the duo are reuniting for Men in Black International, a spin-off from the original sharp-suited trilogy that relocates the action to another branch of the MIB, this time in London.

The latest iteration, overseen by F Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Fast & Furious 8), sees the UK-based team head off on a globe-trotting mission. Thompson’s Agent M is the new recruit (essentially the equivalent of Will Smith in the original), and Chris Hemsworth is Agent H, the more seasoned recruit that she’s paired with.

This sci-fi franchise expansion will no doubt heavily utilise the charisma of its two leads, and you can see them together below in the exclusive image which comes courtesy of our sister publication, Total Film magazine. Check it out in full below…

(Image credit: Sony)

As Chris Hemsworth tells Total Film, his character is on the offbeat side, as he further flexes his comedy muscles after Ghostbusters and Ragnarok. “My character’s a little unhinged and a little nutty,” he laughs. “He certainly has a style and a way of doing things that’s pretty unorthodox and not really by the book. And he sort of gets away with it because he gets results…”

Thompson, meanwhile, is set to be the eyes through which the audience experiences this world. “She’s someone that, for whatever reason, has felt like she doesn’t belong, and she had an experience as a young child that makes her interested in this organisation,” Thompson says of Agent M. Expect her to draw the audience in emotionally too. “I think what she’s really after though, is is a sense of belonging, which is something that everyone can relate to,” continues Thompson. “So inside this world that’s sort of zany and doesn’t always reflect ours, you feel like you understand who this woman is.”

Whatever happens, expect odd-couple sparks and banter to fly between them. “There’s definitely some yin and yang between the two of them,” adds Hemsworth.

Men in Black: International opens in the UK and US on June 14, 2019, and you can read more about it in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which hits shelves this Friday, April 5. It's a huge Avengers: Endgame special, and features loads more including Toy Story 4, Olivia Wilde, Detective Pikachu and Rocketman to name a few.

