Ewan McGregor confirms Obi-Wan series has started filming and he's shot a scene with "someone special"

Thanks to Ewan McGregor, we now know that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus has started filming. Even better, the Scot has teased a mysterious scene the Jedi Master shares with "someone special".

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, McGregor said his Star Wars Day on May 4 involved filming "a very special scene… with someone special in my life."

While he was reluctant to offer more info, McGregor did reveal that it was someone who he hasn’t appeared on camera with before. So, let the guessing games begin.

As WandaVision fans will know only too well with Paul Bettany hinting at a guest star that turned out to be Paul Bettany with a fresh coat of paint, it’s a good idea to temper expectations.

Still, Star Wars fans’ imaginations will likely run wild at the thought of Obi-Wan mixing it up with either a legacy character or a big-name actor in a galaxy far, far away. McGregor also teased that his costume – traditionally Jedi robes – is "a little different than you might expect".

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is currently undated, sees Ewan McGregor return to the titular role, while Hayden Christensen is also back as Darth Vader. Joining the pair is Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, and Benny Safdie, among others.

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. The Bad Batch is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus, while The Mandalorian season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett are also forthcoming alongside a wave of other series on Disney’s streaming service. Find out what else is on the way on the big screen with our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.