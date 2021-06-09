Evil Dead: The Game getting gameplay reveal on Thursday

Evil Dead: The Game is set to get its first gameplay reveal this week, lifting the lid on the long-anticipated horror game.

Word on the Evil Dead game has been circulating for a little while now, with Saber Interactive announced to be helming the project. The game is set to release later this year, but thus far, we have not seen it in action. That is set change this week, unsurprisingly due to the imminent start of E3 2021. The game's official Twitter account unveiled that we would get to see the game for the first time this Thursday. The reveal will be a part of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff, Geoff Keighley's big E3-adjacent press conference. That is set to start on Thursday, June 10 at 19:00 GMT/ 14:00 EDT / 11:00 PDT.

Evil Dead: The Game is the latest in a host of asynchronous multiplayer games based on horror franchises. Much like Friday The 13th The Game and Dead by Daylight, a team of survivors will be pitted against one player who is trying to hunt and stop them.

However, one thing that will define Evil Dead: The Game from others in the genre is that the survivors will be the most recognisable characters. While other titles put a lot of focus on the killer hunting down other players, Evil Dead's cast of survivors come from all over the franchise.

Several well-known faces are already confirmed to appear, of course, headed up by Ash himself, Bruce Campbell. However, other fan favorites will be making the journey to the game too. Cheryl Williams, Scotty from The Evil Dead, Arthur from Army of Darkness as well as Kelly and Pablo from Ash vs. Evil Dead are all confirmed to appear.

The spotlight won't entirely be on the human characters though. Those who decide they'd rather become the titular 'Evil Dead' will get to take over the Kandarian Demon to hunt the survivors. This demon will also possess Deadites as well as using the environment to try to overcome the other player's teamwork (and Boomsticks or Chainsaw hands.)

No release date has been confirmed for the game yet, but here is hoping we hear more on Thursday. Evil Dead: The Game is expected to launch this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking for other games to scare you at night, check out our suggestions of the best horror games.