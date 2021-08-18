Everything announced at Pokemon Presents, from Pokemon Unite to Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Presents presentation was packed with announcements for upcoming games, and we have everything announced at the show bundled up right here.

The undisputed stars of the show were Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends Arceus , both of which received their own respective new story trailers as well as extended gameplay footage. However, the half-hour long show hosted by Pokemon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya also brought in plenty of news of updates for games which you can already play, including Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go. Let's get started.

The Pokemon Unite Mobile version will be released on September 22, complete with Switch crossplay. Speaking of which, players who log into the Switch version by August 31 will get a free Zeraora Unite License for their early patronage.

Pokemon Cafe Remix is the new name for Pokemon Cafe Mix, and it's coming complete with updated puzzles, more elements to solve, and new Pokemon who will come and visit your cafe. The big update is coming to Switch and mobile this fall.

The Pokemon Masters EX Two-Year Anniversary celebration kicks off today, with the first Dynamaxing sync pair of Sygna Suit Leon and Eternatus. Players who log in today will be able to scout up to 100 Sync Pairs for free.

Pokemon Go Galar Pokemon will start appearing around the world in a special event from August 20 to August 31. Keep an eye out for Wooloo, Skwovet, Phalanx, as well as Zacian and Zamazenta in five-star raids, and the Hoopa teases keep coming…

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl got a brand new story trailer, as well as a gameplay deep dive that included a look at the all-new trainer and Pokeball cosmetic customization options.

A special edition, black Nintendo Switch Lite with metallic gold and silver Dialga and Palkia designs on the back is coming out ahead of the Diamond and Pearl remakes on November 5.

Pokemon Legends Arceus received a new story trailer and gameplay deep dive, revealing how you'll traverse its open world wilderness with the aid of mountable Pokemon and complete research missions before heading back to civilization.

received a new story trailer and gameplay deep dive, revealing how you'll traverse its open world wilderness with the aid of mountable Pokemon and complete research missions before heading back to civilization. Pre-orders for all three upcoming games are going live on the Nintendo Switch eShop today if you prefer to own them digitally. Pokemon Home support will also be enabled for all three games some time in 2022, though Ranked Battles are not a planned feature for any of them.