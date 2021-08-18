Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl gets improved customisation

New footage of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been shown off during the latest Pokemon Direct showcase.

The footage, shown off earlier today, offers a whistle-stop tour through the Sinnoh region, starting with early battles, including your fight against the game's first gym leader, Roark. From there, however, you'll also come across antagonists Team Galactic and your mysterious ally Cynthia. The trailer also offered players a close look at a number of Pokemon, from the starter creatures that you get at the very beginning of the game, all the way up to legendary 'mons Dialga and Palkia.

Elsewhere the showcase showed off a suite of new features. Nintendo detailed character customisation, which will be shown off in detail during battles, but will also show up in the overworld. Players will also be able to decorate their party's Pokeballs, adding stickers and effects that show up when your companions head into battle, and build up their own secret bases in a special underground area.

The most impressive new additions seem to be the inclusion of a Wild Area-style location, in which you can encounter wild Pokemon as they roam around naturally, and the revamped take on contests, which seem to offer a rhythm game as part of proceedings.

The Gen 4 remakes are set to release on November 19, 2021, so you won't have to wait too long to play. Nintendo also announced, however, that if you're hoping to pick one of the games up straight away, you'll be able to pre-order both titles starting today.

Which is your favourite? Here's our list of the best Pokemon games.