Eternals post-credits scenes: How many are there and how do they change the MCU?

Surprise, surprise, there are a couple of Eternals post-credits scenes to stick around for while people awkwardly shuffle out of the cinema.

The joke’s on them, there’s plenty worth staying for. The Eternals post-credits scenes plot out several characters’ fates before our very eyes and setup potential spinoffs. So let’s dive straight into them – and how they change the MCU. First up, here’s how many post-credits scenes are shown after Eternals.

How many Eternals post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are two Eternals post-credits scenes. The first one comes after the traditional flashy credits sequence reeling off the main cast list. The second one comes around five minutes later once the entire credits have finished rolling. After that, you’re free to go!

What happens in the Eternals post-credits scenes? *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

MAJOR spoilers for Eternals follow. You have been warned!

The first Eternals post-credits scene features Druig, Thena, and Makkari off in search of the missing members who have been whisked away by Arishem during the movie’s ending.

While they’re not having much luck, someone who allegedly knows their whereabouts suddenly appears: Eros (Harry Styles), brother of Thanos, who also goes by the name Starfox. Accompanying him is Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt). It’s not clear where they’re all heading next – but Starfox is along for the ride and, temporarily at least, about to join the Eternals on a quest to find Arishem.

The second post-credits scene sees Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman opening a box that has a sword encased within. There’s even an ominous description in Latin, which translates to “Death is my reward.”

That doesn’t stop Dane, who says “I have to try” and goes to touch the sword. Just before he does so, a voice calls out, saying: “Are you sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?”

There’s also confirmation, in case there was ever any doubt, that “The Eternals will return.”

Eternals post-credits: how they set up the future of the MCU

These post-credit scenes probably total about a minute combined – but there’s still a fair amount to unpack here.

First up: yes, Harry Styles is now in the MCU. Eros/Starfox is an Eternal and his comic history hints that he might not be on the straight and narrow, butting heads with the likes of She-Hulk in the past. He also has a mind-control power that can help intensify people’s emotions – and even make them fall in love with Eros.

For now? He probably wants to find Arishem just as much as Thena and company do. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but he could have a major part to play if there’s ever an Eternals 2 in the works. Eros could also be an antagonist down the line, too, should the MCU require another all-powerful godlike entity to slay.

The second post-credits scene, thankfully, gives Dane Whitman some direction. He was sidelined for much of Eternals and, as most comic fans know, he’s destined for so much more than that.

By Eternals’ end, he uncovers his “family history” and the final sequence reveals exactly what that is: a weapon known as the Ebony Blade. It’s arguably one of the MCU’s most powerful. In the comics, it makes its user – the Black Knight – invincible, and it can cut through anything.

It seems clear that Dane and the Ebony Blade will come acquainted in due course. Whether that’s through a standalone Disney Plus series – we’d kill for a Black Knight six-parter – or in a future MCU movie remains to be seen.

Who is the off-screen voice in the post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Marvel)

The other mystery is that of the off-screen voice warning Dane. The person’s true identity has been revealed by director Chloé Zhao – and it belongs to Mahershala Ali's Blade. "That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself," she told Fandom. "Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!”

Unfortunately, she was unable to give away any specifics about the character's upcoming solo movie, saying: "I don’t know what they’re doing with the movie, but Mahershala is a treasure. It’s going to be epic."

Harington – who's now expected to appear in the new Blade movie – also spoke about the introduction of Blade into the MCU: "It’s really cool. [Chloé] texted me about that a couple of weeks ago and it sort of blew my mind. I didn’t know that that would be the case, so it’s pretty exciting for me."

So, there you have it: one newcomer and one Eternals cast member on the road to bigger and better things. Expect both Eros and Dane Whitman to be major forces in the MCU moving forward in Marvel Phase 4 and beyond.