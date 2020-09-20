Epic is closing down of Fortnite: Save the World on Mac because of its dispute with Apple

Epic has announced it is shutting down Fortnite: Save the World on Mac because of its dispute with Apple.

In an announcement, the company said that because it couldn't "sign games and patches for distribution" for Apple products, it's unable to address issues with the incoming v14.20 update, which would give players "a very poor experience" on Mac. Consequently, Fortnite: Save the World will "no longer be playable on Mac" as of September 23, 2020.

Before you start to panic, Fortnite: Save the World isn't the same as Fortnite : battle royale, the latter of which has taken the world by storm. The battle royale version – at least for now, anyway – "remains playable" but cannot accept any further updates or new content.

"Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform," Epic said in an update on its official website (thanks, The Verge ). "Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS."

If you've recently sunk a little money into Save the World, don't panic – Epic's rolling out refunds.

"We are issuing a refund for all players who purchased any Save the World Founder’s or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020," Epic explained. "Additionally, any purchased V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded. As of today, September 17, 2020, Save the World Starter Packs will no longer be available for purchase on macOS."

In related news, Stark Industries has arrived in Fortnite's battle royale mode . The game’s latest update brings Iron Man himself to the battle royale as a new boss, and adds his massive, hi-tech facility in the north-east corner of the map.

As Ali explained earlier this week, the update has revealed that Tony Stark’s recently-introduced circle of rift beacons were being used to teleport his HQ into the game. The new point of interest is the latest addition in a lengthy crossover with Marvel, but is by far the largest location to have shown up since the new season kicked off three weeks ago.