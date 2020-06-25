Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill star as Enola and Sherlock Holmes in this exclusive image

Sherlock Holmes is a Guinness World Record holder as the most portrayed literary character on film and TV, but it seems the possibilities for that super-sleuth – and his extended family – are far from exhausted.

The latest reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation shifts the focus to Sherlock’s kid sister, Enola, portrayed by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown.

Adapted from the six-book series by Penny Springer, Netflix movie Enola Holmes has franchise potential. Sherlock has attracted considerable star names over the years (most recently Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch) with current Superman Henry Cavill playing the world’s most famous detective here, and Sam Claflin as older brother Mycroft.

But it’s very much Enola who’s front and centre, with her own mystery to solve. “It struck me as a fresh approach in a number of ways,” director Harry Bradbeer tells our sister publication Total Film magazine. You can see an exclusive new image of Brown, Cavill and Claflin as the extended Holmes family, taken from the new issue of TF above.

Bradbeer is best known for his impressive TV work on the likes of Killing Eve and Fleabag. On the ‘fresh approach’, he adds, “There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed, and that automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist.”

