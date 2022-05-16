Elvis Presley's daughter reacts to Baz Lurhmann's upcoming biopic of her father

Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, has shared her praise of Baz Lurhmann's upcoming biopic, calling the movie "spectacular" and "exquisite."

"I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now," Presley tweeted . "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully."

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don't Die actor Austin Butler plays the legendary musician, while Tom Hanks is his manager Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge plays Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley. The movie will tell the story of Presley's life through his complicated relationship with Parker, spanning 20 years from his childhood to his rise to fame.

Presley added: "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

"You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."

This is Lurhmann's first time in the director's chair since 2013's The Great Gatsby , which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire. His other movies include Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet , and Moulin Rouge! . His last project was the Netflix show The Get Down, but that was shelved after season 2.