This Oppenheimer actor was left out of the cast photo at the Golden Globes because people thought he was working the afterparty

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer absolutely dominated this year's Golden Globes, taking home five awards. But not all of the cast members were feeling the love that night as one actor was left out of the group picture for the most hilarious reason.

Alex Wolff, who plays Luis Alvarez, the Nobel-winning physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project in Nolan's newest epic, was not allowed in the room to take the Oppenheimer cast picture at the Golden Globes afterparty as he was mistaken for a server working at the event.

But the Hereditary star was not at all salty about the mistake. Instead, Wolff took to social media to share the mix-up with his followers, posting on his Instagram story, “Occasionally someone thinks you are working at the afterparty and (you) are not allowed in the room for the cast photo so. It is now your job to draw me into this photo. Please fans. Place me in. Place me (in) any photo. Go internet. Go!”

Wolff’s fans then started to draw the actor in the image, starting with a little stick man placed in between composer Ludwig Göransson and producer Emma Thomas Nolan. Later Wolff reshared the image where a fan had photoshopped a rather comical childhood picture of him into the frame. See screenshots of Wolff’s story posted to Twitter by a user below.

i have tears in my eyes pic.twitter.com/AynuOQbJlZJanuary 8, 2024 See more

However, the mishap wasn't enough to put a damper on the night as the whole Oppenheimer cast and crew was on cloud nine after the movie won over half of the awards it was nominated for. The winnings include Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture accepted by Cillian Murphy, and Best Director for a Drama Motion Picture accepted by Nolan himself, just to name a few. Destroyer of worlds? More like Destroyer of award ceremonies, if you ask us!