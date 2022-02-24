Is it safest to take the Elden Ring Stormveil castle gate or opening?

The choice to take the Stormveil castle gate in Elden Ring or the opening feels... off. While you're warned to take the opening, as the main gate is guarded, this is a FromSoftware game - so who knows who's telling the truth here? If you don't want to risk death with the wrong choice, we can explain what the two options will bring and save you at least a little bit of pain.

Take Stormveil castle gate or the opening

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When you first approach Stormveil castle gate you'll see the portcullis firmly closed. However, as you approach, you'll be called into a side door on the left by a lengthy character with some advice.

Speak to him and he'll tell you that if you take the main gate you'll find it 'tightly guarded by old hands'. While, on the other hand, the opening will allegedly get you into the castle via a breach, undetected.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The good news here is that long boy is telling the truth: the opening is the safest way. It will take you around the side of the castle, where you can then use a ledge to reach a breach in the walls and eventually get into the main structure.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The path your friend is suggesting is a far longer, but far easier one. You'll encounter some blade-legged eagle creatures, various guards, knights and even a Grafted (though you can sneak around it). These enemies are more spaced out and easier to manage. It's slower overall, but you'll face a more manageable drip-feed of threats, and you can use stealth a lot as nobody's expecting you. There's even a couple of Sites of Grace to use along the way.

If you do want to try the gate, Stretchy will open it for you. It's not impossible to take this route, and it will get you in a lot faster, but you'll have to dodge and survive a barrage or arrows, and a group of hard to avoid guards almost as soon as you step inside.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There's also a larger lion face monster...thing you can run into, not to mention more artillery and some trolls further up the path. It's basically much, much more likely to kill you, at least in the early stages. It will obviously get easier as you level and gear up, but if you're at the 'I wonder what I should do here?' stage of playing, definitely take the opening to the side.

