Elden Ring smashes Steam player records for Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 within minutes of launch

Elden Ring broke the Steam player records of some of its most significant forebears just minutes after it hit the storefront.

As of this writing, the current user count for Elden Ring is just over 734,000 players, all beginning their journeys as outmatched little Tarnished in a very big, open world. As pointed out by ResetEra forum goer Ashen One , Elden Ring has already smashed the concurrent Steam player count records for its two other most recent games - both Dark Souls 3, which peaked at just under 130,000 three years ago according to SteamDB , and Sekiro, which hit 125,000 three years ago . As it stands right now, the Elden Ring player count is only increasing each time Valve updates the figures.

These figures are just for the PC version of course, and the Elden Ring release time on consoles hasn't even arrived yet - a whole lot more players will come pouring in across platforms once it does. Meanwhile, players on PC have even more to look forward to in the future, including plans for an Elden Ring ray tracing update to make all of those horrors extra horrifying and poison swamps extra swampy.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Smithing Stones | Elden Ring weapon scaling explained | How to strengthen weapons in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass?