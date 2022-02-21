Elden Ring release times are up to six hours earlier on PC

Elden Ring release times for territories across the world have been revealed, confirming exactly when you'll be able to enter The Lands Between.

In a tweet published earlier today, publisher FromSoftware outlined the Elden Ring release times for a whole suite of time zones, making sure that you'll know when you can access the game down to the minute, no matter where you are in the world.

In the US, Elden Ring will unlock on console at 21:00 PT/23:00 CT/00:00 local time ET. It'll arrive slightly earlier on PC, however - at 15:00 PT/ 17:00 CT/18:00 ET.

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule. So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/232JKw37k4February 21, 2022 See more

In the UK, Elden Ring will launch at midnight GMT on February 25 on console, and an hour earlier, at 23:00, February 24 on PC. Finally, in Australia and New Zealand, it'll arrive on February 25 at midnight local time AEDT and NZDT for console, and 10:00 and 12:00 respectively on PC.

Elsewhere, the tweet outlines release times in territories including Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Korea, Japan, and the UAE, so you're covered no matter where you're hoping to play from. The tweet also confirms that you'll be able to pre-load Elden Ring "48 hours prior to these times on Steam and PlayStation," and that pre-load is available now on Xbox Series X.

It's not exactly clear why there's such a discrepancy between PC and console, or indeed why some parts of the world have such a headstart on others - if you live in California, you'll have access to the game up to nine hours before its official release date on February 25.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse