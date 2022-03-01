Elden Ring mod grants unlocked frame rate at the risk of a future ban

An Elden Ring mod can let you unlock its 60FPS cap, but there is a slight risk.

As first reported by PC Gamer yesterday, a new Elden Ring mod has popped up on GitHub, allowing users to bypass the 60 frames per second cap on FromSoftware's new game. Installing this new mod can boost Elden Ring right up to around , or even beyond 100 FPS, depending on the hardware you're using.

There's a big risk to running this, though. As PC Gamer explains, you need to actually bypass Elden Ring's anti-cheat software to run this mod, as it messes with the game's memory in real-time while you're playing. Therefore, if FromSoftware cracks down on cheaters and starts issuing bans, anyone with this mod installed is potentially in the firing line.

If you disable the anti-cheat software, you won't be able to utilize any of the online functions. This means you can't summon in other players, be invaded by foes, or read messages left down by others around the world. This is quite the drawback for boosted frame rates, and it's seriously worth considering whether it's actually worth it.

To see why we rewarded FromSoftware's latest with a blistering five out of five stars, head over to our full Elden Ring review.

