Elden Ring leaker claims PvP combat and class systems returning

A well-known FromSoftware leaker has claimed several new details about Elden Ring, including PvP combat, a character creation and class system, and more.

Earlier this week, storied leaker Omnipotent took to a discussion on ResetEra under the previously leaked Elden Ring footage. Underneath the leaked video, they claimed that "PvP/Online stuff is in." If this is true, it marks a return to the sort of online interaction we've seen in past FromSoftware like Dark Souls/Bloodborne, instead of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's strictly single player experience.

Additionally, the leaker also claimed to have knowledge of a class system featured in Elden Ring. Apparently, the upcoming FromSoftware game will feature a class system not unlike Dark Souls, where you would pick one class to start out as, but could branch into different paths from there depending on how you assigned your level up points.

Finally, the leaker commented on the aforementioned leaked Elden Ring trailer that made its way online earlier this week. Omnipotent claimed that the trailer doesn't really showcase much of the game at all, and leaves out key features like a weather system, its vibrant color palette, and more.

If you're unfamiliar with the events that unfolded earlier this week, bits of a leaked Elden Ring trailer made their way online. The trailer was filmed off-screen by what can only be described as an ancient camera, so we only got to see a few seconds of off-screen action surrounding FromSoftware's new game.

Right now though, there's a whole lot we don't know about Elden Ring. Previous rumors have claimed that the game won't be releasing this year, while a past report alleged that development at FromSoftware has been significantly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, hence why we've gone for nearly two years without any information whatsoever on the game. Whatever happens, we'll have to wait for a while longer for any further information of the collaboration between FromSoftware and Games of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

