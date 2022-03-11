Elden Ring is the best-selling title of 2022 so far

Elden Ring is now the best-selling game of 2022 in the US to date.

According to the NPD Group, a market research company that frequently publishes game-related research, FromSoftware's latest title now doubles as February's best-selling title of the month and the best-selling game of 2022 so far.

Elden Ring is also now the fifth best-selling game of the last 12 months, according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. It's also the fastest-selling entry FromSoftware has ever seen, according to game sales data (GSD) initially released to GamesIndustry.biz.

Elden Ring eclipsed even titles like Horizon: Forbidden West upon its debut, outselling the PlayStation-exclusive adventure starring the fiery aloy by 2.5 times. It currently sits at the second slot for February 2022's top video games, followed by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Total War: Warhammer round out the top five slots.

The game has seen a massive amount of success since it hit store shelves, and has been an extremely hot topic of discussion among players of all stripes. Fans are discussing whether to let the Hug Lady give them an embrace or chatting about the very big localization issue that seems to be plaguing Brazilian Elden Ring players.

Elden Ring debuted to nearly unanimous praise, and earned the highest recommendation in our Elden Ring review. Right now, it's sitting at 97% on Metacritic. In terms of sales data we've seen thus far, it's not only one of the biggest launches for FromSoftware but also one of the best-reviewed games ever. Not bad for a Tarnished.

