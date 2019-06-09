Elden Ring, the new FromSoftware RPG made in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, confirmed at E3 2019

The next and heavily rumored game by FromSoftware, the developer behind acclaimed RPGs like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, was finally announced at the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference today, and it's called Elden Ring.

Read more E3 2019 games: Here's everything that's been revealed and what may still be on the way

The dark fantasy RPG was announced with a snazzy CG trailer that gave us a general idea of what to expect from Elden Ring, the story of which was written with the creative input of noted Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. As you can see, it's about as cryptic a trailer as you can get, with little info on the story or world of this new IP. But that's to be expected from creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki, and it's exactly how FromSoft fans like it.

Sadly, no release date was given for the title, nor did we get any details of what platforms it'll be coming to. We can reasonably expect to play Elden Ring sometime next year, and there's every chance it could be coming to next-gen consoles alongside the current hardware.

Watch the trailer for better insight into the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring and the kind of beasties you'll be running into throughout the adventure. Here's hoping it's as brutal and cynical as a FromSoft/R.R. Martin collaboration sounds, with added menace.

Check out all the other new games of 2019 on the way, or watch the video below for a guide to everything else out this week.