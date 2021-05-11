Edward Norton joins Dave Bautista and Daniel Craig in Knives Out sequel

Edward Norton is next up to join the cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, according to Deadline. If things pan out, Norton will join Dave Bautista, who recently joined the cast this week.

Norton would also join Knives Out star Daniel Craig who is reprising his role as the super sleuth Benoit Blanc in the follow-up film, which Johnson is returning to write and direct with his partner Ram Bergman.

After the news of Bautista and now Norton and it seems like everyone wants in on Johnson's highly anticipated sequel. The first installment of the mystery film received critical acclaim, specifically for its screenplay, direction, and acting, and grossed $311.4 million worldwide. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, it received three nominations in the Musical or Comedy category while also receiving Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 73rd BAFTA and 92nd Academy Awards. It was selected by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2019.

The plot details for the sequel and Norton's role are still unknown, but what we do know is that Netflix closed a deal in March just over $450 million for the next two installments for the growing Knives Out franchise. Production is set to begin in Greece sometime this summer.

As far as the Academy Award-nominated Norton, he made his directorial debut for a film he wrote and starred in, Motherless Brooklyn. The noir film is based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Jonathan Letham. Norton's directorial debut received overall positive reviews and a nomination for Best Original Score at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

You can currently stream the first Knives Out on Amazon Prime, where you can also find our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime.