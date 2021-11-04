EA Sports PGA Tour delayed indefinitely

New-gen golf game EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed to an unspecified date. It was announced with a Spring 2022 release window, but it's unclear when it'll launch now.

In a statement shared to the game's official Twitter account, EA Sports says it's "shifting" the game's launch date" without providing a new release date or window. In fact, it isn't 100% clear from the statement whether the launch date is being delayed or pushed forward, but it's safe to assume the former to be the case.

"Hey golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour," reads the statement. "We're excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months."

The return of EA's PGA Tour series was announced in March after a 6-year hiatus since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. Woods was the face of EA Sports PGA Tour games for more than a decade, but recently signed a deal with 2K for PGA Tour 2K22. It's unclear which golfer will be EA Sports PGA Tour's cover star, but it had better be a pretty big name to compete with Woods.

EA Sports is prominently billing PGA Tour as a "next-gen" golf game, with meticulous recreations of top courses taking advantage of PlayStation and Xbox's new hardware. The game has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's likely to launch on PS4 and Xbox One as well.

