EA Sports PGA Tour is a PS5 and Xbox Series X golf game coming soon

EA Sports PGA Tour is a PS5 and Xbox Series X golf game that marks EA's return to the sport.

EA Sports PGA Tour will let you build a virtual career and play on world-famous golf courses, playing against or as some of the biggest professional golfers in the world. It'll also have licensed events for you to take part in, and more details, including a release date, are coming soon.

In a press release to mark the announcement, Cam Weber, EA Sports EVP and GM said: “EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware." They went on to say: "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup.”

With Tiger Woods recently signing a deal with 2K Sports for what will likely be PGA Tour 2K22, it's no surprise that EA has counteracted with this announcement. Woods was the face for EA Sports PGA Tour games for well over a decade, but hasn't appeared in a game since PGA Tour 14. The last EA Sports PGA Tour title was in 2015, with Rory McIlroy as the featured golfer, but so far, there's no indication of who will be the cover athlete. Personanally, we hope EA do the sensible thing and make it a next-gen Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge.