E3 events following E3 2021 could a hybrid of physical and digital components

The ESA is looking into making future E3 2021 events a mixture of physical and digital.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Entertainment Software Association president Stanley Pierre-Louis talked about the ESA's first all-digital E3 event. Pierre-Louis sees this year's event as "a real unique opportunity to learn this year what we can apply to future events that will probably be a mix of physical and digital," he said.

While this is still to be determined, he clarified that the ESA intends to return to hosting physical events but that it'll have some digital components. For now, the company wants to focus on E3 2021 and making it a "great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike."

Last year, E3 2020 was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic with the promise of returning in 2021 with a "reimagined event". This reimagined event saw the physical event scrapped for this year and replaced with its first-ever all-digital event.

Pierre-Louis talked about emerging trends, "We're in this golden age of video gaming because more people have been exposed to games over this past year than before,". He also says that while people still love consoles, PC, and mobile gaming, he finds "streaming to be another gateway to games."

E3 2021 is already in full swing with our E3 2021 schedule here to help keep you in the loop. Games are being teased, such as a possible Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel and reveals for Halo Infinite and Starfield. Razer is also attending with its first-ever showcase while others return with their own showcases, such as the Nintendo Direct and Ubisoft Forward, and today we'll see the Summer Game Fest kick-off.

As we get closer to the main weekend events, yesterday we saw EA's Battlefield 2042 officially revealed with a gameplay reveal to take place during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. We also have our own Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK coming up which is being hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey.

