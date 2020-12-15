Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie adds another superhero to its cast

Quintessa Swindell will play superhero Cyclone opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam. Cyclone is a junior member of the Justice Society of America with the power to manipulate wind and sound. Swindell made their acting debut in HBO’s Euphoria and they’re also set to star in the upcoming sci-fi movie Voyagers alongside Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp.

Black Adam first appeared in the DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. This upcoming movie, with Johnson in the title role, will introduce the Justice Society to the DCEU and it takes place in the same DC Universe as 2019’s Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.

The movie has been in the works for six years, with the Rock’s involvement being confirmed back in 2014 . However, the Black Adam wheels weren’t really set in motion until this summer’s DC FanDome , with Johnson revealing more about his version of the anti-hero. "He is a ruthless keeper of justice, the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He will always do everything he can to protect his people, and more so his family,” the Fast & Furious star said.

Netflix romcom regular Noah Centineo is also on board as Atom Smasher, who can control his own molecular structure, while Straight Outta Compton ’s Aldis Hodge has been cast as Hawkman. Meanwhile, Sarah Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing – he also worked with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, an upcoming adventure movie co-starring Emily Blunt and Paul Giamatti.