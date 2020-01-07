Popular

Dreams has officially gone gold ahead of its February release

Media Molecule celebrates as Dreams goes gold

Dreams has officially gone gold ahead of its upcoming full release on February 14, 2020. 

Media Molecule shared the news on Twitter with a picture of the team celebrating the milestone moment and expressed its thanks for all of the love and support everyone has shown Dreams and the studio. 

Dreams early access kicked off back in April 2019 on PS4, and gave players the chance to show off their creativity. Since the beta began, we've seen a whole variety of amazing creations from the world of Dreams. From players recreating entire games like Final Fantasy 7, Metal Gear Solid, to serving up an unbelievably realistic looking full English breakfast, the possibilities of Media Molecule's creative tool are endless. One creative even made their own version of Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game

Really, when it comes to what you can create, the only limit is your imagination. From creating games, to your own little films and everything in between, Dreams is a true playground for creativity. During the last State of Play back in December 2019, Media Molecule first revealed Dreams February release date with a trailer celebrating all of the creations that have been made in Dreams so far. 

So far the full release is still set to remain as a PS4 exclusive. Recently Media Molecule's co-founder Kareem Ettouney expressed interest in expanding the reach of Dreams, which could mean we one day see it appear on PC. It's also not entirely outside the realms of possibility that we see the creative find its way onto Sony's next-gen console with the upcoming PS5. 

With the game officially going gold, we can hardly wait to see what else is cooked up in Dreams as more players jump in and let their imaginations go wild. 

Heather Wald

Heather Wald 