Does Xbox Series X play Blu-ray movies?

Does the Xbox Series X play Blu-ray movies? The short answer is, yes! The Xbox Series X can play DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. The Xbox Series S does not play Blu-ray movies, as it is an all-digital machine that does not support external disc drives – so you'll need to turn to streaming services, as well as buying and renting entertainment from the store instead. If you've picked up one of the Xbox Series X bundles and are ready to start watching movies, here's everything you need to know.

How to play Blu-ray movies on Xbox Series X

If you are wondering how to play Xbox Series X Blu-Ray movies, may we recommend that you jump into the Store and download the Blu-ray player if you haven't already. It's just 28.4MB, so won't take up a great deal of space on that 1TB SSD, but is required if you want to play Blu-ray movies on Xbox Series X. If you're looking for further information on what discs work in an Xbox Series X, due to the console's sweeping backwards compatibility, be sure to check out our separate guide for more details.

With respect to compatibility, there are some Xbox Series X region locks to be aware of. Much like the Xbox One, most Blu-ray films are locked to the region that your console came from to stop you playing media from other territories. However, if you have any Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in your collection then you will be able to play though on your Xbox Series X without fear, as helpfully they are all region free.

Still, if you're planning on picking up any Blu-ray movies to play on Xbox Series X, it's worth being aware of the following region lock restrictions before committing to a purchase: