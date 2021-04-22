Doctor Strange 2 star Elizabeth Olsen teases the sequel's "horror show vibe"

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the MCU, has teased more about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"It's a bonkers movie, they're definitely going for that horror show vibe," she told GLAMOUR.

While that doesn't give much away, it is a good hint at what we can expect from the Marvel sequel. Olsen has previously said that there is a "natural progression" from WandaVision into Doctor Strange 2, and the last time we saw Wanda, she was sequestered away studying the ancient spell book the Darkhold after her stint in Westview. Expect plenty of magical, reality-bending shenanigans when Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff meet, then – especially considering the sequel's title.

A "horror show vibe" isn't a huge surprise, either, since Doctor Strange 2 is helmed by Sam Raimi. Aside from his Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi is best known for his work in the horror genre, including films like The Evil Dead.

This also isn't the only Marvel project thought to be set to delve into multiple universes. Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, is surrounded by multiverse speculation, and an unconfirmed report has said it will feature three separate incarnations of Spidey – Tom Holland's, Andrew Garfield's, and Tobey Maguire's iterations of Peter Parker are all rumored to be sharing the screen in the threequel.

Alfred Molina also recently confirmed he will be back as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 3, and Jamie Foxx is also reportedly set to reprise his role of Electro, a character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Doctor Strange 2 is slated for release March 25, 2022, but you can catch up with all nine episodes of WandaVision on Disney Plus now. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.