Eva Green responds to Doctor Strange 2 casting rumours: “Me? No! Not that I know of”

Almost every famous actor under the sun seems to have been "linked" to the Marvel movies. One of the most notable is Eva Green. Reports circulated on select rumour websites last year that the actress – best know for her roles in Casino Royal, Penny Dreadful, and various Tim Burton movies – would be potentially playing Nightmare in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Total Film magazine, however, Green says there was no truth to the speculation. “Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all,” she says, when TF asks if she’s involved in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. She does admire the Marvel brand, though. “I like the humour in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow... I’d like to see that one.”

Green also spoke in-depth about her new movie Proxima, in which she plays an astronaut struggling to balance work and home life. You can read the full interview in the new issue of Total Film, out now.

