Doctor Strange 2 casts Xochitl Gomez and she may be playing this young hero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is bringing in Xochitl Gomez, and we may already have a strong idea of who she's playing.

Deadline broke the news of Gomez's casting in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Gomez's biggest role so far is playing Dawn Schafer in Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club series, but it looks like she may soon be sharing the stage with Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme. Better still, our pals at Newsarama have put together a pretty strong argument for the character Gomez may be playing : America Chavez.

The young superhero was first introduced to Marvel Comics back in 2011, where she originally went by the name Miss America. After she joined the Young Avengers, we learned that she was not from our Earth but instead the Utopian Parallel, a place that exists outside of the usual multiverse-traveling shenanigans we've come to expect from Marvel Phase 4 .

Reports circulated back in August that Disney was looking to cast a teenage girl to play the role of America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Gomez definitely fits the bill. None of this is confirmation, of course - she could always be playing a new character, or somebody else entirely. But it stands to reason that Doctor Strange would at some point cross paths with the young woman from beyond space and time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. We'll get to see the character before that in Spider-Man 3 as a new mentor for young Peter Parker .